New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Dallas Cowboys pick game-changing RB

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is staying consistent with his Dallas Cowboys projection in a new mock draft, giving the team a game-changing RB for a third straight time.

Josh Sanchez

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton during the 2025 NFL Combine.
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the mock drafts are flying out. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest projections on Tuesday, April 8, with the Dallas Cowboys selection staying consistent.

For his past three mock drafts, Kiper has penciled in a star running back for Dallas.

Once again, Kiper has the Cowboys drafting North Carolina Tar Heels standout Omarion Hampton, with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty off the board at No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kiper was deciding between Hampton and two stud wide receiver prospects -- Texas' Matthew Golden and Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona -- before landing on Hampton.

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton runs for a touchdown against Georgia Tech.
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton runs for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I was torn here, as I think Dallas will look at all offensive playmakers. It needs a difference-making WR2 to take some of the load off CeeDee Lamb. But I'm not sure Texas' Matthew Golden or Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan will go quite this early," Kiper wrote.

"Instead, I see the Cowboys trying to improve the run game, which managed 4.0 yards per carry and a league-low six TDs last season. They have thus far replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Neither new back has the home run ability of Hampton, who can scoot through holes and take off despite his 221-pound build. I've never been an advocate of the first-round running back, but team owner Jerry Jones isn't afraid to address the position on Day 1."

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton runs for a touchdown in overtime against Appalachian State.
North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton runs for a touchdown in overtime against Appalachian State. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hampton, who had an 'amazing' meeting with Dallas at the NFL Combine, capped off his college career rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 38 catches for 373 yards and two scores.

The Tar Heels product has been "skyrocketing" up draft boards and the Cowboys would benefit from revamping the running back game, so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the first round in just over two weeks.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

