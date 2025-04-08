New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Dallas Cowboys pick game-changing RB
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the mock drafts are flying out. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest projections on Tuesday, April 8, with the Dallas Cowboys selection staying consistent.
For his past three mock drafts, Kiper has penciled in a star running back for Dallas.
Once again, Kiper has the Cowboys drafting North Carolina Tar Heels standout Omarion Hampton, with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty off the board at No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft visit tracker
Kiper was deciding between Hampton and two stud wide receiver prospects -- Texas' Matthew Golden and Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona -- before landing on Hampton.
"I was torn here, as I think Dallas will look at all offensive playmakers. It needs a difference-making WR2 to take some of the load off CeeDee Lamb. But I'm not sure Texas' Matthew Golden or Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan will go quite this early," Kiper wrote.
MORE: Cowboys met with RB prospect 'skyrocketing' up NFL Draft boards
"Instead, I see the Cowboys trying to improve the run game, which managed 4.0 yards per carry and a league-low six TDs last season. They have thus far replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Neither new back has the home run ability of Hampton, who can scoot through holes and take off despite his 221-pound build. I've never been an advocate of the first-round running back, but team owner Jerry Jones isn't afraid to address the position on Day 1."
Hampton, who had an 'amazing' meeting with Dallas at the NFL Combine, capped off his college career rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, while adding 38 catches for 373 yards and two scores.
The Tar Heels product has been "skyrocketing" up draft boards and the Cowboys would benefit from revamping the running back game, so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the first round in just over two weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft