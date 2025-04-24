Dallas Cowboys land perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft
It's officially NFL Draft Day and the Dallas Cowboys will be welcoming their next potential star.
There are a number of ways the team can improve its roster, but there are differing thoughts on what direction the team could go.
Many are leaning toward a wide receiver in Round 1, and that's the choice Albert Breer made in his latest mock draft on Sports Illustrated.
MORE: Cowboys NFL Draft curveball could be coming on defense in Round 1
According to Breer, the Cowboys should select Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden, the fastest at the NFL Combine.
"I think this pick will be either Golden, McMillan or North Dakota State OG/C Grey Zabel," Breer says.
"The tiebreaker, I think, is that Golden’s speed perfectly complements what Dallas already has in CeeDee Lamb at receiver, and probably can do the most to help Dak Prescott right away."
MORE: Cowboys land unexpected potential star in wild NFL draft prediction
The speedster spent two seasons with the Houston Cougars before transferring to the Longhorns. In his lone season under Steve Sarkisian, he hauled in 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Whether he will be the pick when it is called in remains to be seen, but Cowboys Nation will be thrilled if he gets the call.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
