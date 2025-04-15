Stephen Jones channeling 'art of the deal' in Cowboys' Micah Parsons negotiations
The Dallas Cowboys still have a Micah Parsons problem.
Less than weeks away from the NFL Draft, and a few weeks shy of training camp, Parsons and the Cowboys appear no closer than they were weeks ago to finding a solution to his future with the franchise.
Yes, there was some positive news recently with Parsons showing up to voluntary workouts, but on the whole, it is still unclear whether or not Parsons will be extended, traded or something else six months from now.
Unfortunately, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones did nothing to quell the fears of Dallas fans in a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan but did give K&C Masterpiece a glimpse how how they are approaching the negotiations.
"Where the rub comes in is, we're trying to not only keep guys like Dak (Prescott) and CeeDee (Lamb and Micah, but we're also trying to put a team around them that can be and can compete and win championships," Jones said. "We're trying to get them to, come a little our way, and take into account some of the things that are positive about playing for the Cowboys... playing in Texas, and those types of things. And obviously, they're trying to maximize the value on their contract. So it's, you know, it's all well-meaning. It's just a lot of times a journey to get there."
"Everybody knows that's the case here, the cost of living compared to some of these bigger cities and the NFL certainly comes into account. And, at the end of the day, we're looking for some credit for that. The main reason for it is we're going to spend to the cap, year in and year out, and over the course of time, we're gonna spend our money to try to get as many good players as we can. That's the art of the deal."
Whether these conversations materialize into anything any time soon remains to be seen.
But one thing that is clear, is that the Cowboys do not seem to want to approach the price that Parsons and his agent David Mulugheta are proposing.
And if that continues to be the case, it could be a long time before we find a resolution to, what remains at this point in time, the Cowboys' biggest problem.
