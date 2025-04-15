Cowboys fill 3 biggest needs in latest Mel Kiper ESPN NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have three major needs in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this month - running back, wide receiver, and defense back.
Fortunately, two of the biggest draft experts have them filling those holes right away.
According a brand new tandem mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, the Cowboys are slated to pick all three positions through the first three rounds later this month. And that will begin with filling arguably the biggest of the bunch with the No. 12 overall pick.
MORE: Final Mel Kiper 2025 mock draft fills Cowboys' major offensive need
Per Kiper, the Cowboys will start things off at No. 12 with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden, who has been widely projected as a fit with Dallas for some time now, and should fit in quite nicely alongside their star pass catcher, CeeDee Lamb.
"I thought about North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, but the possibility of Golden's 4.29 speed and great route running opposite CeeDee Lamb just make too much sense," Kiper said. "The Cowboys can finally get some reliability at WR2 for quarterback Dak Prescott. They haven't had two wide receivers over 700 yards since Lamb and Amari Cooper both did it in 2021."
Not long after that, Kiper - who made all three picks for the Cowboys in this particular mock - has Dallas switcing gears to the other side of the ball, and helping out the secondary.
With the No. 44 overall pick, Kiper projects the Cowboys to take a risk, and pick big-bodied East Carolina corner Shavon Revel Jr., who is coming off of a torn ACL in 2024.
"Dallas has injury concerns at cornerback with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland," Kiper said. "Yes, Revel has his own -- he is coming off a torn ACL. But he's big and long, and he makes plays on the ball. Revel would give the Cowboys another option on a pass defense that must improve."
MORE: Cowboys star Micah Parsons named trade candidate ahead of NFL draft
Standing 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, Revel is a ball hawk with athleticism and ball skills that - assuming his health - could play immediately and help fill the void early in the season left by the injured Trevon Diggs. Last season he had two interceptions in three games before tearing his ACL and looks to be one of the most talented players in the class at the position.
Of course, the biggest need in the minds of most fans is still unfilled at this point in the mock. But fortunately, Kiper has the Cowboys filling it in the very next round.
With the No. 76 overall pick in Round 3, Kiper projects Dallas to pick Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, finally giving Dak Prescott and the offense a young and talented capable running back.
"The Cowboys focused on other needs early, but they finally get their running back -- and Sampson has good upside," Kiper said. "He ran for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns last season."
In three years at Tennessee, Sampson rushed for 2,492 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, and was one of the best running backs in the SEC. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at Tennessee's Pro Day, and while a bit undersized at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, is considered "fast, physical, and slippery Tony Pollard-like weapon" according to NFL scout and draft expert Dane Brugler.
Brugler also ranks Sampson as the No. 6 overall running back behind Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson, TreVeyon Henderson, and Quinshon Judkins.
