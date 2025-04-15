Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made major impression on star RB prospect
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes a lot of criticism from the media. Whether it's his lack of urgency in contract negotiations or his confusing quotes, he's a magnet for jokes.
Despite this, it seems as though players absolutely love the guy. That's been evident with star players throughout the years, including Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Dez Bryant, Tony Romo, and many others.
MORE: Stephen Jones channeling 'art of the deal' in Cowboys' Micah Parsons negotiations
This offseason, it's become apparent that incoming rookies are also fond of Jones. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden posed for a photo with Jones during his visit with the team, and more recently, Quinshon Judkins singled out Jones for making an impact.
Judkins was a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, and was asked for the one "NFL personality that you've met that's made an impact on you." The Ohio State running back said, "One of the most exciting ones I've met so far, and probably the most entertaining, and funny" personalities was Jones.
Judkins called Jones a "great guy," and said the two had a great conversation. He added that Jones asked him plenty of questions, but that Judkins was also able to ask Jones several questions as well.
Dallas needs a new featured back, and Judkins could be an option for them in Round 2. He enters the NFL draft with a Relative Athletic Score eerily similar to Marion Barber III, who was once a star for the Cowboys.
Perhaps Jones will decide to bring in Judkins as his next bruiser, which seems to be perfectly fine with the OSU back.
