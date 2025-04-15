Cowboys named suitors for $72M superstar in blockbuster NFL trade
The Dallas Cowboys have been active this offseason, signing multiple free agents while also adding to their roster through trades.
None of those moves were considered massive additions, which has led to a lukewarm assessment of their offseason.
One big move would change the tone, and Clarence Hill Jr. suggests they should consider a blockbuster addition. The long-time Dallas writer openly suggested trading for Jalen Ramsey, who is headed for a divorce from the Miami Dolphins.
The big question for Dallas would be whether they could afford Ramsey’s salary. The veteran defensive back signed an extension in 2024 worth $72.3 million over three seasons. Hill doesn’t see this as an obstacle, saying Ramsey would fit under their cap.
Dallas was interested in Ramsey when he entered the league during the 2016 NFL draft. In the end, they elected to take Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4 and Ramsey went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the next pick.
Miami is Ramsey’s third team and he enters his 10th season in the league with 108 pass defenses, 24 interceptions, and six forced fumbles.
Adding Ramsey to a secondary that already has Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland would give the Cowboys one of the top secondaries in the league.
