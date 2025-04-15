Cowboys Country

Stephen Jones reveals chances Cowboys will make NFL Draft Day trade

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones appeared on radio to discuss the team's plans in the upcoming NFL Draft and addressed whether a trade could be in the works.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over one week away and options are aplenty for the Dallas Cowboys as they look to prepare for a bounceback season.

After injuries plagued Dallas' 2024 NFL campaign, the team is looking to reload the roster with talent to get back on the winning track.

Cowboys CEO and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday to discuss whether the team could be gearing up for a trade on draft day. While Jones did say he could "see a situation" where the team makes a trade, it wouldn't be up the draft board.

"I don't necessarily see us moving up, based on the way the board is coming together. But could see a situation where we move down," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden celebrates catching a big play against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden celebrates catching a big play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With several areas of need, trading back is a move that Cowboys Nation has been supportive of on social media.

Players like Tetairoa McMillan, Omarion Hampton, Matthew Golden, and Luther Burden III are all among the growing list of players who have often been projected to the Cowboys, but moving back in the first round and picking up additional draft capital would be a smart move to maximize the value of the team's pick.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether that's the direction the team ultimately turns will be revealed in a matter of days.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

