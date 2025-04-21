Cowboys land speedy, 'clutch' WR to open offense in new NFL mock draft
With just days until the 2025 NFL Draft, the most common direction the draftnik community has the Dallas Cowboys turning in the first round is to the offensive side of the ball.
Dallas desperately needs to add a new offensive weapon to continue building around Dak Prescott and a perfect option may fall right into their laps.
Many NFL experts have been projecting Arizona Wildcats star receiver Tetairoa McMillan landing with the Cowboys, but Nate Davis of USA TODAY has Dallas looking in a different direction.
In a draft week mock from Davis, he has the Cowboys selecting Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick.
Davis' reason for pairing Golden with Lamb is sound.
"As good a player as CeeDee Lamb is, the wideout depth in Big D is woefully unproven beyond him. Golden glittered at the combine, his 4.29 40 the fastest among offensive players – and it not only makes him lethal but would open up the field further for Lamb," he wrote.
"Golden led the SEC with nine TD grabs in 2024 after transferring from Houston. He’s not the biggest guy (5-foot-11, 191 pounds), but his burst and ability to come up big in the clutch – watch the Longhorns’ CFP defeat of Arizona State – could make him the best of this year’s receivers not named Travis Hunter."
The speedster spent two seasons with the Houston Cougars before transferring to the Longhorns. In his lone season under Steve Sarkisian, he hauled in 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
There is no denying the addition of Golden to the Cowboys offense would add a dynamic threat has been lacking.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
