Cowboys' Jalen Brooks working with 'WR guru' who has trained CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys' plans for the 2025 NFL Draft remain up in the air, but it is widely believed the team will be swinging for a wide receiver or running back in the first round.
With the new rookie class coming to Dallas in a matter of weeks, those who are currently on the roster know they may find themselves in a tough training camp battle as the team figures out its depth chart.
One Cowboys player who is taking things into his own hands during the NFL offseason is third-year wide receiver Jalen Brooks, who saw limited action in 2024.
MORE: Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
Brooks is working out with wide receiver guru Delfonte Diamond this offseason. Diamond previously trained Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.
The WR Guru shared a video on Brooks going through workouts on social media.
Let's hope that the hard work pays off.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason workout dates 2025: Full schedule for minicamp, OTAs
Last season, Brooks hauled in just 12 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown, but the former seventh-round pick is doing everything he can to improve ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Brooks showed flashes during training camp and the preseason last year, so we'll have to see if Diamond can unlock his potential.
With the Cowboys expected to select a receiver early in the upcoming draft, Brooks will have to put in the work during OTAs and minicamp to fight for a roster spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary