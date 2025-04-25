Dallas Cowboys linked to Shedeur Sanders in what would be an explosive NFL Draft fit
There is no bigger storyline heading into Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft than the status of Shedeur Sanders. So far, two quarterbacks have heard their names called — Cameron Ward and Jaxson Dart — and Sanders has yet to. On the board after the first round, all attention has turned to where, and when, he will get selected.
Speaking on the situation, ESPN's Adam Schefter made it clear that it might be a long day for Sanders, and that it might end up being a late pick by a team that people don't expect to be the landing spot for Sanders when he finally hears his name called. One of those darkhorse teams? None other than the Dallas Cowboys.
"I think now we're at the point where unless he goes in the 3rd round, number 83 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had a discussion about him on the board at number 21, I think we may get a team that we never connected to him," Schefter said, before listing a few teams, with the Cowboys included.
Dak Prescott is still entrenched as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys, and is inked to a very expensive contract through 2028, but his dead cap situation continues to step down from the outrageous to palatable every year until then.
Taking Sanders would be an absolute media circus. But just months after their were rumors about Deion Sanders and the open head coaching position in Dallas, if the Cowboys did take Shedeur, it would lite the Sanders reunion party rumors on far while throwing a full tank of lighter fluid on top of them.
Shedeur is clearly viewed by the league as a quarterback that isn't ready to take over as a starting quarterback yet, but with his accuracy and his ability to drop the ball in the bucket with his feet under him, maybe sitting behind Prescott would be exactly what he needs.
