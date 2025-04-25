Dallas Cowboys named potential fit for Shedeur Sanders in Round 2 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys made a safe pick in the first round of the NFL Draft by bolstering the team's talent in the trenches, but the biggest draft day surprise was a player who wasn't picked.
Colorado superstar Shedeur Sanders went undrafted in the first round and many are wondering where he could land.
Because Jerry Jones loves to make headlines, the team has been mentioned as a potential home for the quarterback as the second round approaches.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News mentioned Dallas as a good fit for Shedeur to stop his freefall.
"Would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones come to the rescue? Dallas made a savvy first-round pick to get Alabama guard Tyler Booker, and Sanders could play the role of backup to Dak Prescott, who is under contract through 2028," he writes.
"Would Jones be willing to bring in the drama and rampant speculation about the timetable for Sanders to get a shot at the starting job? When has that stopped the Dallas owner in the past? This would be the most-entertaining Day 2 landing spot."
During his final year at Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Dallas would give Sanders the opportunity to continue developing as a backup to Prescott, but could create some unneccessary drama with fans rallying for him to get a shot.
If he is available when Dallas is on the clock in Round 2, it will be tempting for the front office. The Cowboys are a 24/7 soap opera, so the possibility that the move goes down isn't completely out of the question.
