Dallas Cowboys make shocking defensive pick in new NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys are in a pivotal offseason with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the front office leading the way.
Overall, the trio of Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones, and Stephen Jones have gotten off to a solid start to their tenure together, assembling an experienced and likable coaching staff while also bringing in a few roster additions.
The offseason additions though none of them are neccesarily hot of the press or groundbreaking they could be reflective of the saying "a little goes a long way" as the moves are sure help to help the team select the best player available in the NFL draft.
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer revealed his projected full seven-round mock draft, which includes the Cowboys drafting Georgia safety Malaki Starks, a player whom Iyer compares to Micah Parsons.
"The Cowboys need to think about getting much better playmaking at the position over Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker. Starks can give them a potential do-everything superstar, a la Micah Parsons in the front seven," said Iyer.
The Cowboys definitely need help at safety and have suffered through mediocrity since Roy Williams dominated the position in the 2000's.
Despite this, the last time the Cowboys drafted a safety higher than the sixth round was Byron Jones in the first round of the 2015 draft. Jones was originally a cornerback before converting to safety his rookie season and then eventually back to cornerback.
The Cowboys seemingly do not value safeties as highly as other teams do, but Starks is a talent worth taking a chance on.
Starks would help solve two of the Cowboys' defensive issues as a standout run defender and playmaker in coverage, while also allowing the team to create more cap space by possibly releasing Donovan Wilson or Malik Hooker.
