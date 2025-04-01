Brian Schottenheimer teases interesting plans for Cowboys' offensive line
The Dallas Cowboys underwent a major change along their offensive line this offseason, thanks to the retirement of right guard Zack Martin.
On top of that, Dallas also hired new offensive line coach Conor Riley out of Kansas State, leading many to believe that the line could look entirely different heading into 2025.
On Tuesday morning at the NFL Owners Meetings Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer teased what a couple of those positions might look like, including giving a glowing review of Martin's potential replacement.
First Schottenheimer revealed to the media that last season's starting center, Cooper Beebe, would likely remain at the position in 2025.
"Brian Schottenheimer said that keeping CooperBeebe at center is the plan “right now,” Cowboys reporter Nick Harris said on X.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, given that Beebe played ostensibly his entire college career at guard under Riley at Kansas State, and was forced to center for the first time in his career at the start of last season.
Beebe performed admirably in that spot, ranking 21st out of 64 centers in overall grade from PFF.
Elsewhere, Schottenheimer also gave rave reviews for guard Brock Hoffman, who started seven games in replacement of Martin last season and seems to be the early favorite to take over the position full-time in 2025.
“I would never bet against Brock Hoffman. Brock Hoffman man, if I was in a back room of a bar and had to get out, the way he’s wired, he would be one of the first guys I want with me," Schottenheimer said, per Harris. "Absolutely, he’s just wired the right way, the flexibility being able to play center and guard of course is the puzzle we have to fit together. But Brock Hoffman, the intensity and the way he plays the game is hard to find.”
With OTAs and training camp still on the horizon, whether or not either of these plans actually comes to fruition remains to be seen.
That said, if Schottenheimer's plans materialize the way he envisions them, it appears the entirety of the interior of the line is already solidified.
