Jerry Jones isn't 'dwelling' on Cowboys inability to reach the Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys have the longest conference championship drought in the NFC after the Washington Commanders reached the conference championship this past season.
After 29 long years and counting since their last Super Bowl win and conference championship appearance, fans are increasingly becoming more angsty and hopeless when it comes to accomplishing those feats.
Dallas still has the draft to improve their roster, and Stephen Jones even teased the possibility of another trade. However, the question is: will that be enough to see a real difference in the 2025 Dallas Cowboys?
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals Cowboys goal with the No. 12 pick
The Athletic's Jon Machota took to X to share Jerry Jones comments on the team's Super Bowl drought and how he chooses not to 'dwell' on it, unlike nearly every Cowboys supporter.
Jerry Jones started his spiel by saying, "I am going to be real clear, in no way am I satisfied," before mentioning the team's regular season success and the opportunities the team has had.
"We have hung around the rim, now we missed some real opportunities two or three times to maybe step up there and get into the championship game."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's approach to building Dallas Cowboys roster is much needed
The team has certainly had their opportunities, having reached the playoffs 13 times, including seven divisional round losses during their Super Bowl drought.
But Jones is choosing to focus on the positive aspects of the past 29 years, and is still searching for an answer on how to reach the Super Bowl.
"I don't wake up in the morning saying it's been that long since we've played in an NFC Championship game. We have had good teams, we've had good players. It's not at all satisfactory, but no one has shown me the answer on how to get a Super Bowl."
"I don't sit around and dwell on that long since we have been, and I don't even want to have a tone about it. I've got too many other things that I'm proud of and I know that we were there and it's unbelievable that we haven't been back".
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer teases interesting plans for Cowboys' offensive line
That's great that Jerry Jones is proud of his accomplishments, but any Cowboys fan, especially anyone born in the last three decades, certainly does not share that same sentiment.
Jerry did wrap up his thoughts on a positive note "I don't think in terms of well it's been that long since we've done it I think in terms of what can we do to actually do it at the time"
With the No. 12 pick in the draft, a completely new coaching staff, and some savvy moves in free agency, the team has definitely restored some hope of finally getting over the hump.
Still, fans will just have to wait and see if this team has actually taken a step in the right direction towards that sixth Super Bowl win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys named in wild 3-team trade proposal unloading All-Pro defender to Falcons
Latest Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Dallas Cowboys fans
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?
Stephen Jones wants Cowboys to add 'explosive No. 2' wide receiver
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary