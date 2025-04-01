Cowboys named 'best first round fit' for big play wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the NFL draft starting on April 24 with no shortage of ways to improve the roster.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided insight into what the Cowboys' first-round selection could look like after he emphasized adding a 'gamechanger' who can win in isolation situations.
A recent mock draft by Fox Sports writer Rob Rang projected each team's draft pick if they were going by need rather than best player available, and it certainly lands the Cowboys a gamechanger.
MORE: Heisman finalist makes 'too much sense' for Cowboys in 2025 NFL Draft
According to Rang, if the Cowboys were drafting by need with the 12th pick in the draft, he would project them to draft Missouri's electrifying wide receiver Luther Burden III.
"New head coach Brian Schottenheimer and first-year offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are known proponents of a physical running game, and it would be easy to plug in a star back here. The Texas native Ashton Jeanty would look awfully good with a star on his helmet, for example," Rang wrote.
"But adding a RAC-monster like Burden might impact Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb even quicker, while complementing the free-agent signings of veteran runners Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, said Rang".
MORE: Cowboys need to consider selecting the 'Honda Civic' of RBs in 2025 draft
Rang is certainly confident in the Cowboys' coaching staff's ability to find success in the running game with whoever is in the backfield, which ultimately ruled out running back as the Cowboys' top need in the first round.
Instead, he focused his attention on projecting Burden III, who can help the Cowboys' two currently highest-paid players take their game to the next level.
The Cowboys rarely choose to draft wide receiver in the first round, but after Stephen Jones mentioned the team is "open to looking at a really explosive No. 2," it certainly raises the possibility that the front office prioritizes adding a player like Burden III to complement CeeDee Lamb.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys named in wild 3-team trade proposal unloading All-Pro defender to Falcons
Latest Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Dallas Cowboys fans
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?
Stephen Jones wants Cowboys to add 'explosive No. 2' wide receiver
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary