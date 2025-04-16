Cowboys met with intriguing, versatile NFL draft prospect who could bolster DL
As the Dallas Cowboys finalize their scouting reports for this year’s NFL draft, few positions in the class offer as much depth and talent as defensive tackle.
For a team like the Cowboys, who have a plethora of needs to address, the depth at the position should work in their favor and could significantly shape how they approach the draft.
After re-signing Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle is no longer a top priority, which could lead the team to focus on more pressing needs in the early rounds. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t find versatile players to create mismatches along the defensive front.
Enter Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Ty Robinson, who, despite already being 24 years old, has DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish raving about him during The Draft Show's 'Tell Me More' segment.
"For his size, he's got great twitch—wears the 288 pounds like he's 315. I mean, he is yoked," said Yarrish.
Although Robinson's weight doesn't stand out with his 6-foot-5 frame, Yarrish feels he looks and plays much heavier.
He adds Robinson, "[p]lays a lot heavier. I feel like he can line up anywhere on the line, from right over the center to coming off the edge. Uses his hands really well, throws guys off of him, has a great swim move to get in the backfield— as a pass-rusher or stopping the run."
Yarish views Robinson as a third or fourth-round selection—unfortunately for the Cowboys, they currently are without a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.
However, Stephen Jones has mentioned the possibility of trading back in the first round. If that move gets them an additional third or fourth-round pick, Robinson would be right in their wheelhouse and could provide the defensive line presence the team has lacked in recent seasons.
