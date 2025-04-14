NFL analyst reveals who Cowboys may favor between Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden
As the Dallas Cowboys get closer to the NFL draft speculation continues to heat up around who they will select with the No. 12 pick.
Wide receiver continues to be an area of focus for the Cowboys in mock drafts, and two of the top options, Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden, have become the popular picks for Dallas.
If both of the star-studded players are still on the board, who will the Cowboys select to be their wide receiver two?
Mina Kimes, onThe Mina Kimes Show, hosted NFL analyst Todd McShay and asked him to tackle the difficult question.
"What the Cowboys will very likely do in that scenario if it’s down to those two picks is take Tetairoa McMillan,” said McShay.
McShay likes what McMillan bring to the table considering the Cowboys already have star wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb.
"You’ve got your difference-maker on the other side. You look for a big one-on-one guy in Tet — jump balls, don’t need him to be a great route runner in year one. You continue to develop him."
McShay isn’t confident that McMillan is the better player, but he believes McMillan is the better fit for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott.
"I would take Matthew Golden in most other circumstances — this is a Dallas thing specifically, with their offense, their weapons, and Dak’s style."
The Cowboys' offensive scheme and the players on the roster should be designed to help Dak Prescott succeed, and McShay believes McMillan is the clear choice to make that happen.
