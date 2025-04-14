Dallas Cowboys could eye intriguing Day 2 run-stuffing prospect in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys continue to face questions about how they will address their roster needs leading up to the NFL Draft.
The Cowboys have several needs to address, and aside from finding their No. 2 wide receiver, nothing is more important than finding a talented run-stuffing presence.
As talented as Odighizuwa is, it’s clear that the Cowboys still need to find a capable run-stuffing starter to pair alongside him in the trenches if they’re finally going to get over the hump.
MORE: NFL analyst reveals who Cowboys may favor between Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden
One intriguing candidate is day 2 prospect Darius Alexander, who recently had a pre-draft visit with the Cowboys.
Alexander played five seasons for the Toledo Rockets and recently had an interview with the Draft Network's Justin Melo, who is enamored by Alexander’s potential.
"Pairing power and raw strength with first-step explosiveness, Alexander’s upside screams Pro Bowl potential at the next level. The developmental playmaker took a step forward in 2024, totaling career highs in tackles (40) and tackles for loss (7.5)," said Melo.
MORE: Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft
Alexander offered a detailed response as to why he showed such improvement in his fifth season with Toledo: "I was willing to put in the extra work. I spent a lot of time working on my game behind the scenes. I challenged my coaches throughout the year, asking them to challenge me to improve my game. I learned different ways to attack my opponents. That’s what helped me the most."
Alexander’s attention to detail and sheer will to improve are traits that make him stand out, especially with his 6-foot-4, 311-pound frame. However, there is one trait that is potentially more admirable, particularly in the eyes of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Alexander gave a fascinating response to Melo’s question about his decision to stay at Toledo during the transfer portal era.
"I definitely had opportunities. Loyalty is a very big thing to me. That was the main thing that kept me at Toledo. Coach [Jason] Candle was with me the whole way through when nobody else was," he said.
MORE: Wild NFL stat shows Dallas Cowboys' desperate need for WR2
"Coach Candle recruited me out of high school. Toledo was my first offer coming out of high school. I wanted to show that loyalty back. Staying with Toledo the whole way through was tremendous."
The Cowboys' front office should be enamored with this response, as their focus is on building teams through the draft and re-signing their draftees when their contracts expire. Alexander has demonstrated the same loyalty to Toledo that Jerry Jones has often shown toward players the Cowboys draft.
Alexander is confident in his abilities leadind up to the draft and mentions how he might fit within an NFL roster: "I’m a three-down defender at the next level. I love doing the dirty work on early run-stopping downs. That gives me a chance to showcase my motor and physicality. I can uphold my gap and impact the other gaps as well. When it’s time to rush the passer on third down, I’m ready for that as well."
"I just want to come in and keep my head down. I’m ready to run through a brick wall for my team. I’m going to play good football, contribute, and help the team win."
Alexander has the talent and mindset the Cowboys desperately need. With his athleticism and size, combined with his work ethic, loyalty, and eagerness to learn, he stands apart from other prospects and is certainly worth taking a chance on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the Cowboys' top 3 options with pick No. 12 in 2025 NFL draft
Could Cowboys target fast-rising DB in 2025 NFL Draft?
Blockbuster Cowboys Micah Parsons trade proposal nets Dallas top NFL Draft prospect
Dak Prescott shares heartfelt message after Kyren Lacy's tragic death