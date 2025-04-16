Cowboys install championship mentality in 3-round NFL mock draft
The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to use their draft picks to catapult themselves from a losing record to NFL contenders in one offseason.
Dallas is in dire need of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and given their lack of playoff success over the past few decades, their best bet may be to draft players with championship experience and a winning mentality.
Adding players with championship pedigree and a winning mentality could be the spark that finally changes the culture in Dallas and pushes the team closer to title contention.
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer has the Cowboys doing just that in his three-round mock draft, selecting only Ohio State Buckeyes to help reshape the roster.
Iyer’s first-round projection has the Cowboys addressing their top offseason priority by selecting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"The Cowboys can go after a complementary, technically-sound outside receiver to support CeeDee Lamb, and they should have plenty of confidence in yet another savvy Buckeye".
Iyer’s next selection has the Cowboys continuing to bolster the defensive line after All-Pro edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence left in free agency by drafting J.T. Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end.
"The Cowboys can go back to Columbus with confidence and land a favorable replacement for departed stalwart Demarcus Lawrence."
Tuimoloau was a key component of the Buckeyes' championship season, recording 12.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss during his senior year.
Iyer’s third selection has the Cowboys adding versatile running back TreVeyon Henderson, who formed a dominate one-two punch with Quinshon Judkins last season.
"The Cowboys can find their lead-back solution by going back to Ezekiel Elliott's alma mater for a versatile option with high receiving upside to go with solid power running."
It is hard to imagine any draft scenarios that could offer as much of an impact for the Cowboys as this three-round haul.
