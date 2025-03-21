Cowboys Country

Cowboys met with NFL Draft RB prospect who says Dallas would 'be a blessing'

An intriguing NFL Draft running back prospect who led his team in rushing said playing for the Dallas Cowboys would 'be a blessing' after Big 12 Pro Day.

Josh Sanchez

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks scores a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats.
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks scores a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Dallas Cowboys have been meeting with several prospects who could fill positions of need on the roster. Most recently, the Cowboys had an informal meeting with an intriguing running back prospect at Big 12 Pro Days.

Texas Tech Red Raiders leading rushing Tahj Brooks revealed he met with the team and it went "great."

Big 12 Pro Days are being held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, the Cowboys' facility. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was in attendance and watching players on the field.

Brooks is an intriguing prospect who led the Red Raiders with 17 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 1,505 yards and ranked No. 10 in the FBS with 1,704 all-purpose yards.

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After his informal meeting, Brooks raved about the opportunity to play in Dallas.

"It was a great meeting, great knowledge," Brooks said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I would love to get drafted here. It’s a great city. It’d be a blessing."

With his strong performance in 2024, Brooks broke the school's all-time rushing record with 4,557 yards during his time with the program.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes Brooks as a "stout runner and workhorse."

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks hurdles Cincinnati Bearcats safety Trevon Gola-Callard for a touchdown.
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks hurdles Cincinnati Bearcats safety Trevon Gola-Callard for a touchdown. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

He adds, "Brooks runs low to the ground with a powerful base and instant cut quickness to shake tacklers or elude them in tight quarters. He can keep a run alive but doesn’t have the stride length or acceleration to create space and run away from a rally-hard defense, which could turn him into more of a try-hard grinder."

Brooks, who could excel as an inside-zone runner, could be a great fit in Schottenheimer's offense, so it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

