Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
The Dallas Cowboys have been actively addressing areas of need on the roster throughout the start of the NFL free agency period, but still have some needs to improve via the NFL Draft or free agency.
One of their biggest remaining roster needs is finding a reasonably priced backup quarterback following the departure of Cooper Rush, who recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
MORE: Cowboys could reunite with familiar face in search for Prescott backup
One name that has been floating around as an available option is the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback Joe Milton III, who is now third on their depth chart after signing Joshua Dobbs.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on NFL Live this week and said the Cowboys are a team to 'watch for' in the Milton trade sweepstakes.
MORE: Cowboys named 'best fit' for one of the top available NFL free agent LB
"The Patriots are exploring a trade. I'm told several teams are interested. One team to potentially watch for is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup, a young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade," Fowler said on air, via Bleacher Report.
Milton appeared in just one game last year as a rookie sixth-round pick, but he shocked the NFL in that game, completing roughly 76 percent of his passes for 241 passing yards, along with a passing and rushing touchdown.
It will be interesting to see whether the Cowboys take a swing at Milton or wait until the draft to address the issue, but as Fowler said, they will be a team to watch.
