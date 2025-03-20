Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Contrary to last season, the Dallas Cowboys have been busy during the early portion of NFL free agency. The results are getting mixed reviews but at least the Jones family isn’t sitting on their hands.
Even with their recent moves, there are still a couple of pressing concerns on the roster. The top remaining needs are at wide receiver and cornerback, but at this point, it seems as though they’re going to look to the NFL Draft to fill those holes.
That’s exactly what happens in our latest three-round mock draft, which begins with one of the fastest players in the class.
Round 1, Pick 12: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Matthew Golden stole the show during the 2025 NFL Combine when he ripped off a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. As impressive as that was, he’s far more than just a speed threat.
Golden needs some work on his routes but he runs the entire route tree and excels in the short and intermediate game as he does with deep passes. Throw in his clutch performance in the College Football Playoffs and he becomes well worth the 12th overall selection.
Round 2, Pick 44: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Dallas filled their biggest need in Round 1, and attack the next pressing concern — cornerback. At No. 44, they bring in Trey Amos from Ole Miss.
Amos has the size to play on the boundary and recorded 13 pass breakups with three picks in his final collegiate season. It would be ideal to get a player who can cover in the slot but outside help is just as important given the recent injuries this secondary has dealt with.
Round 3, Pick 76: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Free agent additions Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are ready to get rolling with Dallas. While they might be excited, it’s hard to see the Cowboys going into the season without adding a starting-caliber back in the draft.
Thanks to the depth in this class, they wait until Round 3, which is where they land TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State.
Henderson is best used in a committee, making this a great landing spot for him. For Dallas, they can use him initially on third downs — where he can be a menace — but don’t be surprised if he makes it tough to keep him off the field for long.
