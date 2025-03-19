Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
It is only a matter of time until Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons earns the blockbuster contract extension he has earned.
When Parsons signs his extension, he is expected to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It's a deal that he has undoubtedly earned.
Unfortunately, Jerry Jones has a history of waiting until the last minute to lock up his star players.
On Tuesday night, rumors began to swirl on social media that a deal was getting close between Parsons and the 'Boys. Those rumors were started thanks to a cryptic message from Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons.
Parsons' brother tweeted, "The Cowboys moving..." which led some to believe he was hinting at a looming deal. The rumor ran rampant. However, he continued to respond to "reports" based off of his comment with laughing face emojis.
Eventually, Jane Slater of the NFL Network came out with a report addressing the rumors and saying no such rumors were true and the two sides have not even had "meaningful talks" yet.
Terrence Parsons shared Slater's report with more emojis saying, "lol I told ya I don't know sh**."
What a guy.
Parsons has said he wants to remain with the Cowboys, so we'll have to wait and see if Jerry Jones steps up to the plate and pays the generational talent what he deserves.
