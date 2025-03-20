Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add a running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but just how early will they be looking to bolster the position? That is one of the biggest questions facing the team entering April's draft.
While Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty was an early favorite to land in Dallas, he continues to climb draft boards and many believe he will be selected in the top 10.
Luckily for Dallas, there is another top option at running back who some believe is on the same level as Jeanty as a prospect.
North Carolina star Omarion Hampton is becoming a more common pick for the Cowboys at No. 12 in mock drafts and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that would be the better move for the franchise.
Knox shared his "best and worst fits" for each of the top running back prospects with the Cowboys being the opportunity for Hampton to succeed. The reason? New head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his offensive scheme.
"While Jeanty is expected to be the first back off the board, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is only the RB2 by a narrow margin. He could still end up being the first running back drafted," he wrote.
"Hampton doesn't possess elite lateral movement and is probably best-suited for a straight-ahead gap running scheme. New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a history both gap and inside-zone concepts, and he appears willing to tailor his offense to his personnel."
Knox notes Hampton could become the a true three-down back for Dallas like Ezekiel Elliott was in his prime. That would be a much-needed addition to the offense.
Dallas has already bolstered its running back room with the additions of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, but Hampton could be the man who rounds things out and becomes the Cowboys' missing piece.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
