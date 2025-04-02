Cowboys privately meet with 'human bloodhound' NFL Draft LB prospect
The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff has been hot on the Pro Day trail with multiple stops across the country. The latest led the team to Los Angeles for a private Pro Day held by UCLA Bruins star linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Schwesinger "did position drills, jumped 10-feet-7 on the broad, and ran in the 6.9 seconds (3-cone) and 4.1 seconds (20-yard shuttle)."
A whopping 30 teams were in attendance for the intriguing NFL Draft prospect's workout.
What's notable about the Cowboys' presence is Schwesinger "met privately" with the linebackers coaches for three teams, including the Cowboys. The other two teams were the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.
The Cowboys' linebacker coach is Dave Borgonzi, who previously worked on the Cowboys' staff from 2011 to 2013 as a coaching assistant. He spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears under Matt Eberflus.
Schwesinger is an intriguing prospect who has been described as a "human bloodhound" because of his nose for the ball.
"He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks," his profile on NFL.com reads.
"The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams."
Last season, Schwesinger recorded 136 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He would be an intriguing prospect on Day 2 of the draft, or perhaps earlier if the Cowboys trade back from No. 12 overall.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
