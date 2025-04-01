Jerry Jones says Cowboys extension with Micah Parsons ‘not urgent at all’
Dallas Cowboys fans might be feeling some déjà vu this offseason.
The Cowboys front office took as long as possible to work out extensions for Dak Prescott at CeeDee Lamb in 2024, and they’re ready to do the same thing with Micah Parsons. Jerry Jones is even making the same comments that brought backlash during Lamb’s extension.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's approach to building Dallas Cowboys roster is much needed
Jones infamously said there was no urgency to get Lamb the contract he deserved, which not only upset the player, but kept him away from the team longer since he was in the midst of a holdout. Now with Parsons, Jones once again fanned the flames saying he doesn’t view the extension as “urgent, at all.”
Jones tried to salvage his comments by saying he would rather “pay more to get it right,” but that’s not the image being portrayed to the players. Especially when Jones uses the large contracts as excuses to avoid making moves in free agency.
Technically Jones does pay more thanks to his strategy, but that’s because he allows other teams to reset the market as he kicks the can down the road.
That happened again this offseason with the Cleveland Browns giving Myles Garrett a contract worth $40 million per season, which is the new starting point for Parsons.
The Cowboys are reportedly ready to make a similar offer, which they need to make a priority. Otherwise, another team could jump the line and cause Jones to pay even more.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys named in wild 3-team trade proposal unloading All-Pro defender to Falcons
Latest Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Dallas Cowboys fans
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?
Stephen Jones wants Cowboys to add 'explosive No. 2' wide receiver
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary