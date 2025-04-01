Who is Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta?
The Dallas Cowboys struggle to go consecutive days without drama surrounding the franchise, so Tuesday seemed like a good day for the circus to get back into full swing.
With NFL annual meetings underway in Florida, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had his opportunity to speak into a mic. As is generally the case, Jerry opened his mouth and choas began to unfold.
Jerry Jones claimed the Cowboys have agreed on "big aspects" of a contract extension. He then publicly disrespected Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.
Parsons did not like the disrespect, so he clapped back by praising Mulugheta.
With the Jerry Jones - Parsons agent drama now in the headlines, who is David Mulugheta? Let's get to know a little bit more about Parsons' agent from Athletes First.
Who is David Mulugheta?
Mulugheta was born in Dallas Texas and attended the University of Texas at Austin before studying at the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Parsons began his career with Athletes First as an intern in 2010, before becoming an NFLPA-certified contract advisor two years later and becoming a full-time agent with the company. He has since become one of the top agents in the sport.
Mulugheta represents 42 NFL players including Parsons, Jordan Love, Jalen Ramsey, Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Kyle Pitts, and more.
Why the controversy?
Jerry Jones made headlines by saying he wasn't worried about Parsons' agent and claiming that he didn't even know the agent's name. Parsons immediately came to the defense of Mulugheta.
Another report surfaced that Parsons had asked Jerry and Stephen Jones to contact Mulugheta about a contract extension, but that has yet to happen.
Instead, Mulugheta has been speaking with Cowboys director of salary cap/player contracts Adam Prasifka.
It is going to be interesting to see how everything plays out, but after today's soundbites and responses from Parsons, it does raise a few eyebrows. Hopefully all sides can come together and work on a deal in a timely manner before things get ugly.
