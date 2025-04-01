Dallas Cowboys give injury updates for DeMarvion Overshown, Trevon Diggs
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL campaign was plagued by several injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Two of the team's top defensive stars, DeMarvion Overshown and Trevon Diggs, were among those who suffered season-ending injuries.
Both players suffered knee injuries and underwent surgery to repair the damage.
Diggs underwent chondral tissue graft surgery on his left knee in January, while Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024.
While both players are making progress in their recoveries, Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones revealed an update on their injury status at the NFL annual meetings in Florida for Overshown and Diggs and the news is a bit of a buzzkill.
Neither player is expected to be ready for the start of the season.
That has, unfortunately, been the projection all along.
Both players are expected to miss the first half of the season before they are able to return due to the severity of their injuries and the surgery required to repair them.
The good news is both players are targeting a 2025 return, so if everything goes right for Dallas -- yes, a stretch -- the defense could be at full strength for the final stretch of the regular season.
That would be a rare W for the Cowboys.
