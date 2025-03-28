Cowboys schedule visit with premier CB prospect coming off major surgery
The Dallas Cowboys aren't tipping their hand when it comes to their plans in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead of focusing on one specific area, they're casting a wide net.
That net continues to grow, with Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reporting they will bring in East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel for a top-30 visit next week. Widely considered one of the top corners in this class, Revel is seen as a first-round talent.
MORE: Micah Parsons reacts to viral photo of Penn State's Lavar Arrington II
One thing that could prevent him from going in the opening round is a torn ACL suffered in September. That prevented him from attending the Senior Bowl, where he could have proven himself against some of the elite talent in this class.
It shouldn't prevent him from being ready for training camp, however, and the Cowboys can feel confident they have the best information in that regard. As Dallas insider Nick Harris pointed out, it was their team doctor who performed the surgery and claimed Revel will be ready to go.
Revel played three seasons for the Pirates and was off to a fast start in 2024. He recorded eight tackles, two pass defenses, two interceptions, and had one pick-six in three games.
Dallas is comfortable with their starting duo of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but they both had injury concerns last year. They also lost veteran Jourdan Lewis in NFL free agency. Revel can help fill the void left by Lewis, but it gives the team options when Bland is up for an extension.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, Revel has the size to match up with any WR1 in the NFL and has been solid in zone and coverage. If teams are hesitant to bring him in due to the injury — or lack of experience against elite competition — Revel could be a steal for the Cowboys at No. 44.
