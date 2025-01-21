Cowboys select superstar playmaking WR in 2025 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys are still in search of their next head coach, but once the vacancy is filled, the new coach will immediately have to fill his staff and determine where the Cowboys can most improve.
It is no secret that the Cowboys lack depth on both sides of the ball, but the biggest weakness has been the lack of playmakers on offense outside of CeeDee Lamb.
Tight end Jake Ferguson had a down year and running back Rico Dowdle has yet to prove he can carry the load for an entire season, despite finishing the year with 1,000 yards on the ground, so the Cowboys can bolster their skill positions in the upcoming NFL Draft.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Newsweek shared its latest 2025 NFL mock draft and has the Cowboys addressing the wide receiving corps with a superstar wide receiver who shined in the SEC.
Gavino Borquez made his projections and the Cowboys land Missouri Tigers playmaker Luther Burden III with the No. 12 overall pick.
"The Cowboys could take Ashton Jeanty, but they resort to a wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb and give Dak Prescott another target," Borquez wrote. "Burden is a lethal weapon who plays with slick separation skills, elusiveness, and creativity when the ball is in his hands."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys draft prospect watch: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Jeanty has been frequently mocked to the Cowboys, but there is a strong chance he will be unavailable outside of the top 10. Addressing the receiving corps with a player of Burden's caliber who perfectly complements Lamb would be a home run for Dallas.
This season, Burden recorded 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. His best season was in 2023, hauling in 86 grabs for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Burden finishes his Missouri career with 192 receptions for 2,263 yards, and 25 total touchdowns (21 receiving, four rushing).
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
