Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys need a major infusion of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, and the best way to do that, is by having a successful NFL Draft.
As it stands, the Cowboys hold 10 picks to try and accomplish just that. And according to Pro Football Network, they will start by revamping their offensive weapons around quarterback Dak Prescott.
With their first-round pick at No. 12, PFN sees the Cowboys selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who is coming off of a stellar College Football Playoff run over the last month. PFN also has Dallas addressing their edge needs in Round 2, selecting Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer at pick No. 44.
However, it is after that is when things get truly interesting for Dallas.
With their third-round pick at No. 76, the Cowboys are projected to select Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo, filling arguably their biggest positional need, with one of the biggest names in the draft.
"All 32 NFL franchises should want Skattebo on their roster after the Texas game," PFN wrote. "He almost single-handedly won Arizona State that football game while struggling to remain upright. Skattebo lacks the high-end burst of a consistent big-play creator, but he’s got smooth hands and is incredibly difficult to wrangle on first attempt."
In most mock drafts, the Cowboys have been connected with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in Round 1. For good reason too, with Jeanty coming off of one of the best individual seasons at the position in college football history.
However, with a back like Skattebo likely to be available later in the draft, and plenty of other needs on the roster, passing on Jeanty in favor of filling those other holes makes for a very intriguing opportunity.
Last season, Skattebo was right behind Jeanty in terms of star power at the position, rushing 293 times for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three scores.
Not only that, but in the biggest moments, Skattebo was at his best.
After guiding the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title, Skattebo was thrust into the spotlight yet again, going up against a heavily favored Texas Longhorns team, that possessed the No. 1 rush defense in the nation. Against that level of competition, all Skattebo did was explode for 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and 99 yards receiving on eight catches. He even threw a 42-yard touchdown pass.
In terms of fit, Skattebo to Dallas is also a seamless one.
Heading into 2025, the Cowboys do not having a starting caliber player at the position on the roster. Last year's starter Rico Dowdle currently sits as a free agent, and is currently projected to earn a deal worth north of $4 million per year this offseason.
But regardless of whether they bring back Dowdle, Dallas will still desperately need a back who can be both a tough runner between the tackles and have big play ability - both things that Skattebo excels at.
Of course, the Cowboys could also find that in Jeanty in Round 1. However, by electing to add to other parts of the roster with their first two picks, and waiting to make a play for the position until Round 3, the Cowboys could find themselves getting a much better return on their investment at the position down the road.
