Cowboys solidify key position with Big Ten star in new ESPN Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of questions facing them on both sides of the ball this offseason.
As a result, there has been a tremendous amount of variance in mock drafts as of late, while many scramble to figure out exactly which direction Jerry and Stephen Jones, and Will McClay will go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.
MORE: Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
That continued to be the case on Tuesday morning, with ESPN draft expert Field Yates projecting one of the top talents in the draft to fall into the Cowboys' lap.
Per Yates, Michigan star defensive back Will Johnson - who many see as the No. 2 corner in the class behind Travis Hunter - will make it to the Cowboys at No. 12, allowing them to solidify a big need.
"Though going with an offensive lineman was strongly considered here, Johnson would help fortify a Cowboys cornerback room that has plenty of questions on paper as the offseason begins," Yates wrote. "Trevon Diggs is recovering from a knee injury that required surgery, DaRon Bland has only one year left on his rookie contract and Jourdan Lewis will be a free agent in March."
Johnson is coming off a bit of a disappointing 2024 campaign, having missed a good portion of the season due to injury. However, when healthy both this season and last, he was one of the nation's most dominant coverage players. Johnson is so good in fact, that despite only playing six games in 2024, he was named a second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten performer.
MORE: Cowboys have shocking free agent spending rankings since Dak Prescott's arrival
Meanwhile, in 2023 while playing a full schedule, Johnson was first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and helped lead the Wolverines to a national title, while bringing home the National Championship MVP Award. That season, he also allowed just 17 catches on 321 coverage snaps, did not give up a single touchdown, and was second in the nation in opponent QB rating when targeted.
And when healthy, both Yates and NFL scouts see him as a player serious star potential.
"There are some in the scouting world who see a healthy Johnson as one of the highest-upside players in the class," Yates said. "He has elite 6-foot-2 size and ball skills (nine career interceptions). Even if the Cowboys are concerned with his speed, it won't be an issue in new coordinator Matt Eberflus' zone-heavy scheme."
