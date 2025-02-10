Cowboys have shocking free agent spending rankings since Dak Prescott's arrival
The Dallas Cowboys just watched their division rival claim its second Super Bowl in eight years, while the Cowboys, despite years of high-profile draft picks, are still waiting for their first conference championship appearance since the 1995-1996 season.
Jerry Jones described it as a 'shocker' to be at the Super Bowl without the Cowboys in it, but judging by the lack of aggression in free agency this past season, it seems like Jones was the only one caught off guard.
After all, when you look at the Cowboys’ free agency spending rankings since Dak Prescott was drafted, it’s clear why the team has struggled to make the leap.
Here's where they stand according to Dominic White a writer for Pick 6 Sports Media:
The Cowboys have consistently ranked near the bottom of the league in free agency spending, with an average ranking of 26th over the last nine years.
The team has clearly been opting for a more conservative approach, rather than adopting the "all in" mentality Jerry Jones mentioned last offseason
While it’s evident that drafting talent and re-signing your own draft picks is crucial, it's becoming increasingly clear that without supplementing the roster with big-time free agent signings, their championship aspirations remain a distant dream.
