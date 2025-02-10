Cowboys have shocking free agent spending rankings since Dak Prescott's arrival

#Cowboys league rank in free agency spending since Dak Prescott was drafted.



2025: ??

2024: 32nd

2023: 28th

2022: 25th

2021: 26th

2020: 21st

2019: 30th

2018: 29th

2017: 23rd

2016: 19th



We don’t want to hear it, Jerry. We understand you pay your own. Everyone else does too… https://t.co/acC29Efe4P