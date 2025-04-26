Dallas Cowboys stay local to finally land RB in Round 5 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have finally added an offensive skill position player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After waiting until Day 3 to target a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, Dallas stayed local to select Texas Longhorns star running back Jaydon Blue.
Blue is a versatile running back who can contribute on the ground and in the passing game.
MORE: New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear
He was selected with the No. 149 overall pick.
During his final season with the Longhorns, the 6-foot running back recorded 730 rushing yards, 42 catches for 368 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns.
Blue joins a revamped running back room that also added veteran backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during free agency.
MORE: Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
Dallas still has a handful of picks remaining in the 2025 draft and several areas of need, so it will be interesting to see what direction the team goes to cap off the rookie class.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade
Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3