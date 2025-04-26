Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys stay local to finally land RB in Round 5 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have upgraded the running back room by selecting Texas Longhorns star Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue runs around defense from Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom for a touchdown.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue runs around defense from Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom for a touchdown. / Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have finally added an offensive skill position player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After waiting until Day 3 to target a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, Dallas stayed local to select Texas Longhorns star running back Jaydon Blue.

Blue is a versatile running back who can contribute on the ground and in the passing game.

He was selected with the No. 149 overall pick.

During his final season with the Longhorns, the 6-foot running back recorded 730 rushing yards, 42 catches for 368 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns.

Blue joins a revamped running back room that also added veteran backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during free agency.

Dallas still has a handful of picks remaining in the 2025 draft and several areas of need, so it will be interesting to see what direction the team goes to cap off the rookie class.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in to score a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in to score a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

