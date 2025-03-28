Cowboys Country

Cowboys a surprise team in attendance for rising QB prospect's Pro Day

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping tabs on the Ole Miss QB.

Randy Gurzi

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With Dak Prescott putting in the work ahead of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys are set at the quarterback position. That doesn't mean they won't check out some of the signal-callers in this year's NFL Draft.

It's not just players such as Quinn Ewers they're keeping tabs on either as the Cowboys' were on hand to watch Jaxson Dart at his Ole Miss Pro Day.

According to Bleacher Report's Jack Murray, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was in attendance, as was Kellen Moore, who interviewed for the job that ultimately went to Schotty.

"Dart took the field Friday and threw the ball 65 times in front of several NFL personnel, including New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer." — Murray, Bleacher Report

Dart was impressive during his workout, especially on deep passes. He's continued to climb draft boards and is considered a potential early Round 2 pick, although he can sneak into the back end of the First Round.

His draft status is what made Schottenheimer's presence a bit of a surprise. The Cowboys are in the market for a new backup quarterback with only Will Grier on the roster behind Prescott. That said, they're not going to use a premium pick, which is what it would take to land Dart at this point.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

