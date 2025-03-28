Dak Prescott shows major progress in workout video highlighting movement
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott watched his 2024 NFL campaign come to a premature end after suffering a serious hamstring injury during the team's underwhelming season.
In November, Prescott underwent surgery to repair a partial avulsion of his right hamstring tendon.
Prescott was season throughout the remainder of the season in a massive leg brace and on crutches, but now he is showing off his progress on the field.
A workout video highlighting Prescott's movement and footwork surfaced on social media that shows just how much improvement he has made during his rehab process.
Prescott was also recently seen working out with some of the team's skill position players and Will Grier, who is the only other quarterback currently on the Cowboys roster.
The video of Prescott's workout seems to prove that the quarterback was being honest when he said he was coming along well and vowed to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.
"I'm not gonna put a timeline on it, but I'll be ready for the first game and when anything matters and very, very ready," Prescott said at the time. "I'm feeling good. I'm doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me.
"I wouldn't say I'm running full speed yet. But everything's on the right track, and I'm excited."
That is music to the ears of Cowboys fans. Now, the team just needs to find another quarterback who can serve as a backup and provide depth under center.
