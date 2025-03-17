Cowboys reportedly ‘intrigued’ by Texas' Quinn Ewers as potential backup
The Dallas Cowboys lost their backup quarterback this past weekend when Cooper Rush signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
They still have Will Grier under contract, but they’re not likely to go into the season without adding more to the position. According to Athlon Sports’ Mike Fisher, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is a name to watch.
Fisher says those inside the Star are “intrigued” by Ewers.
"’Intrigued' is the word we get ... with a clear hint from here inside The Star that Dallas has a high opinion of this ‘targeted’ prospect.” — Fisher, Athlon Sports
Ewers is an interesting prospect who had 3,472 yards with 31 passing touchdowns and 12 picks for the Longhorns in 2024. He contemplated returning for one more year but decided it was time to turn pro.
One of the best natural passers in the game, Ewers needs to work on his consistency at the next level, which is why a backup role could be good for him.
Since he played high school ball in Southlake, Ewers could be a Dallas day visit for the Cowboys ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. He also has an interesting connection to the team, having worked out with former head coach Mike McCarthy— who has a great relationship with current coach Brian Schottenheimer.
