Cowboys 'ideal pick' in NFL Draft is giant WR prospect with 'real chance' to be star

The Dallas Cowboys' needs as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches are becoming more and more clear. Dallas needs to add playmakers on offense, with running back and wide receiver as the most notable areas of need.
Dallas has been linked to several running back prospects, most notably Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, but wide receiver has also been a pick growing in popularity in the draftnik community.
Whether it be Luther Burden III of Missouri, Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden, or Arizona's Teitairoa McMillan, there are plenty of options that could be available.
ESPN's Field Yates recently shared his list of "ideal fits" for every NFL team and the Cowboys landed on a receiver. According to Yates, the best fit for Dallas in the first round is the massive 6-foot-4 McMillan, who is known for his ability to locate and high-point the ball.
"The Cowboys have a lot of needs, but wide receiver should not be ignored. McMillan's combination of size and ball skills would give him a real chance to become a star alongside CeeDee Lamb," Yates wrote.
This season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
McMillan brings the big frame that could serve as a perfect compliment to Lamb, who is very strong running across the middle. With his route-running and McMillan's ability to stretch defenses, it would open up the offense for Dak Prescott.
McMillan also provides a serious red zone threat that the Cowboys have been lacking. If everything falls into place, McMillan could be exactly what Dallas needs.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
