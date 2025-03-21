Cowboys earn unflattering grade for early moves in NFL free agency
Dallas Cowboys fans have been relatively happy with the team's moves during NFL free agency, but that could be a result of last year being historically awful.
The Cowboys seemingly went out of their way to avoid free agents in 2024 and dragged out extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. This year, they signed Osa Odighizuwa to a new deal before he could hit the open market and have made a handful of additions.
While it's an improvement over recent years, it's not enough for them to have had a successful offseason according to CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani. In his free agency grades, Dajani gives the Cowboys a C-, and claims the losses of Jourdan Lewis and DeMarcus Lawrence will be tough to overcome. He also believes they're making a mistake waiting so long on an extension for Micah Parsons.
"Re-signing Osa Odighizuwa to an extension was a priority, but so is signing Micah Parsons to what will surely be a historical extension. The longer the Cowboys wait, the more the price goes up. The Cowboys targeted some low-cost former first-round picks -- and that's not the worst thing in the world. Payton Turner and Kaiir Elam could find their footing with this change of scenery. However, Jourdan Lewis and DeMarcus Lawrence are legitimate losses, and Lawrence threw some salt in the wound on his way out. Really when it comes to this offseason, Cowboys fans are waiting on the Parsons extension. That hasn't happened yet." — Dajani, CBS Sports
Dajani's assessment of the Parsons' situation is accurate. The Cowboys continue to wait and Parsons' price tag continues to increase. He's also correct that the loss of Jourdan Lewis stings, even if the Jaguars overpaid.
What can be argued is the loss of DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas hasn't seen a dominant Lawrence in some time and there were reportedly issues in the locker room.
Replacing him with Dante Fowler Jr. — who was highly productive in 2024 and makes less money than Lawrence — was a win. They could also look brilliant if Kenneth Murray pans out at linebacker.
As is always the case, there are a lot of "ifs" heading into the season. The good news for Cowboys fans is that the team is at least trying.
