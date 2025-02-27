Dallas Cowboys, Titans blockbuster NFL Draft trade for No. 1 pick 'discussed'
Could the Dallas Cowboys really make a splash in the 2025 NFL Draft? According to the latest buzz coming out of Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, it is something that has been discussed.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk relayed the rumor that the Cowboys have "talked to" the Tennessee Titans about moving up for the No. 1 overall pick.
He made the comments during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, noting "I don't know how accurate it is."
MORE: Cowboys rebuild d-line in 3-round mock draft as NFL Combine begins
However, if the discussions did advance to a serious stage, what would a trade package include? Florio questioned whether Micah Parsons would have to be included in the potential deal.
"I did hear yesterday... you hear all sorts of stuff. And I don't like to traffic in stuff I've heard because I don't know how accurate it is. But I did have somebody tell me that the Cowboys have talked to the Titans about moving up to number one," Florio said, as transcribed by RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys.
"Now I think a lot of teams talk about moving around and I don't know if you guys have heard that. But that's a jump and I don't know what you would have to put into that or whether you'd have to put Micah Parsons into that package if it would go that way. But teams talk all the time... they talk all the time."
MORE: Abdul Carter, mentored by Micah Parsons, brings NFL Draft twist with injury
It is certainly an eyebrow-raising note and something that could be worth monitoring, but who would Dallas be interested in drafting first overall?
Drafting a quarterback wouldn't make sense after Dak Prescott's blockbuster deal last season. Trading Micah Parsons to land his replacement like Abdul Carter, who is dealing with a foot injury, would also be questionable.
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be an intriguing option, with his contributions at wide receiver and cornerback, which are two areas of need for Dallas. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
