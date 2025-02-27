Abdul Carter, mentored by Micah Parsons, brings NFL Draft twist with injury
With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine underway in Indianapolis, the top NFL Draft prospects have begun meeting with teams and speaking to the media. The Dallas Cowboys have already met with several prospects on the defensive side of the ball, while their own defensive star is mentoring one of the top players available.
Penn State Nittany Lions standout Abdul Carter is believed to be in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick this spring and revealed he is being mentored by Micah Parsons.
In a potential draft shakeup, however, it was revealed that Carter could undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his foot.
MORE: 2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
“There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,” Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Parsons has previously campaigned for the Cowboys to select Carter in this year's draft, but it's unlikely he will fall to No. 12 when Dallas is on the clock. However, if the foot injury turns out to be more severe than initially anticipated, it does open the door for a slight fall on draft day.
This season, Carter recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries