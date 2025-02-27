Cowboys rebuild d-line in 3-round mock draft as NFL Combine begins
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is about to kick things up a notch with drills starting on Thursday. The Dallas Cowboys will be paying close attention throughout the entire process but will have a strong interest in the defensive linemen in Indianapolis.
With Osa Odighizuwa, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Chauncey Golston all hitting free agency, they’re going to need to bring in multiple defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That’s why the focus in our latest 3-round mock is on the D-line. Let’s dive in and see which players Dallas could wind up with.
Round 1: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
On Wednesday, Mykel Williams revealed that he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys — and he seemed impressed with the coaching staff. If they came away with the same feeling, it could lead to Williams suiting up for America’s Team.
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams is a strong run defender who is still improving as a pass rusher. If DeMarcus Lawrence leaves in free agency, Williams could be the perfect replacement.
Round 2: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Rico Dowdle was the only reason Dallas didn’t have the worst rushing attack in the NFL in 2024 — and he’s now a free agent. Even if they re-sign Dowdle, the Cowboys need more depth at running back. If they lose him, they become desperate for a bell-cow.
Whatever happens with Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson will be a huge addition. The Iowa back broke out in 2024 with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He’s built like a bruiser at 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds but has incredible speed and agility as well.
Round 3, Pick 76: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
We’re back on the defensive line for the Cowboys’ third pick, this time bringing in Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee. He’s roughly 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, giving him more weight than Odighizuwa — who Norman-Lott could wind up replacing.
Even with that extra size, Norman-Lott needs to develop more as a run defender. He can still bring heat and pass rusher, however, making him a worthy selection at this spot.
