Former Dallas Cowboys star to announce NFL Draft picks on Day 2
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the next group of NFL stars will learn where they will begin their professional careers.
While no one knows who the Dallas Cowboys will be adding to the roster throughout the draft, we do know who will be announcing the names of the players selected on Day 2 of the draft.
The NFL released a list of current and former players who will be announcing their team's draft picks for Round 2 and Round 3.
For the Cowboys, the picks will be announced by one of the team's best offensive linemen of the past decade, former star center Travis Frederick.
Frederick was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2013 draft.
The 34-year-old Frederick, who played his college football at Wisconsin where the draft will be held, was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl.
Throughout his career, Frederick played in 96 games and started in all of them.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
