Former Dallas Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' star suspended 6 games by NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon has been suspended by the NFL for six games, the league announced. Alarcon should be a familiar name to the fans who watched Dallas' season of Hard Knocks on HBO.
The 26-year-old Alarcon is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and hails from Monterrey, Mexico.
Alarcon, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was suspended for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances.
Cowboys' offensive line disrespect doesn't really make sense
The 6-foot-7 guard shared a statement on social media after the announcement.
"These last five years have been the happiest of my life but also the most physically and mentally demanding," Alarcon wrote on Instagram. "Keeping myself in the best possible state through rigorous training has been one of my top priorities.
Cowboys potential pick fills need, maximizes value at No. 12
"As a result of this, I used a protein that I included in my routine a couple of times, with total ignorance that it contained a 'prohibited substance' by the league, which was detected in the last test I recently had. I humbly accept this mistake and I fully understand the sanction that was granted to me, which I promise never to commit again, since I will pay more attention to the supplements that I will use in the future."
Alarcon spent his time with the Cowboys on the practice squad and has never started in a regular season game.
