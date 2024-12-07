Is Ashton Jeanty's mileage a cause for concern?
Dallas Cowboys fans already seem to be shifting their focus to the NFL offseason, and one move appears to be at the top of their minds: drafting superstar Ashton Jeanty.
However, before the Cowboys’ front office decides to select Jeanty, they must carefully consider the mileage he has accumulated during his time at Boise State.
Marcus Mosher took to X to share a list of recent first-round picks and their total touches in college before being drafted—Jeanty surpasses all of them.
Marcus Mosher also pointed out that "The last 1st-round RB to have over 800 touches in college was Darren McFadden," whose NFL career failed to live up to his standout performance with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
During McFadden's 10-year NFL career, he recorded just two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, one of which was with the Dallas Cowboys.
While this should be a major cause for concern as the Cowboys consider drafting Jeanty, it shouldn’t necessarily deter Dallas from going all-in on a generational talent.
Instead, the Cowboys should adopt a similar approach to the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, who utilize dominant, physical running backs to help share the workload with their first-round talents like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Dallas must learn from their past mistake of overusing Ezekiel Elliott, whose performance declined each year in the NFL.
To avoid a similar fate for Ashton Jeanty, the Cowboys should draft or sign another running back to split carries, especially as Jeanty adjusts to the physical demands of the NFL.
