Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Jerry Jones heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders amid draft freefall

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks teams are missing out by not selecting Shedeur Sanders.

Randy Gurzi

West quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East at AT&T Stadium.
West quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest story throughout the 2025 NFL draft has been the freefall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of Deion Sanders, a pro football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys superstar, was expected to be selected as early as Round 1.

Sanders now heads into the final day of the draft still waiting to hear his name called. Five quarterbacks have been selected ahead of him, the most shocking being Dillon Gabriel, who wasn't expected to go until the later rounds.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

There's plenty of debate as to why Sanders isn't being chosen, but one theory is that he turned teams off during pre-draft interviews. If it truly is his character that's scaring teams off, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is ready to speak up for Sanders.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones, who has a great relationship with Deion Sanders, said he's known Shedeur for 20 years and claims he has "great character." He even said teams can call him for a reference.

Jones added that he and his staff have Sanders ranked high on their board, but didn't pull the trigger due to their quarterback situation. Dak Prescott, who just signed a four-year extension in 2024, is entrenched as the starter, and they traded for Joe Milton III as his backup.

You have to wonder, however, if Jones will decide to add Sanders if he somehow lasts until they're back on the clock in Round 5.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3

NFL Draft live stream: How to watch Dallas Cowboys' Day 3 picks

Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade

Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft