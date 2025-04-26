Cowboys' Jerry Jones heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders amid draft freefall
The biggest story throughout the 2025 NFL draft has been the freefall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of Deion Sanders, a pro football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys superstar, was expected to be selected as early as Round 1.
Sanders now heads into the final day of the draft still waiting to hear his name called. Five quarterbacks have been selected ahead of him, the most shocking being Dillon Gabriel, who wasn't expected to go until the later rounds.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
There's plenty of debate as to why Sanders isn't being chosen, but one theory is that he turned teams off during pre-draft interviews. If it truly is his character that's scaring teams off, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is ready to speak up for Sanders.
Jones, who has a great relationship with Deion Sanders, said he's known Shedeur for 20 years and claims he has "great character." He even said teams can call him for a reference.
Jones added that he and his staff have Sanders ranked high on their board, but didn't pull the trigger due to their quarterback situation. Dak Prescott, who just signed a four-year extension in 2024, is entrenched as the starter, and they traded for Joe Milton III as his backup.
You have to wonder, however, if Jones will decide to add Sanders if he somehow lasts until they're back on the clock in Round 5.
