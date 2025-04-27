Cowboys Country

Mel Kiper Jr. 2025 NFL Draft grade for Cowboys highlights strong haul

ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' haul in this year's class and gave the team a solid grade.

Josh Sanchez

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr during the NFL Draft.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr during the NFL Draft. / Howard Smith-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and draftniks and experts are scanning the results to share their thoughts on every NFL team's rookie classes. For the Dallas Cowboys, it has been a positive reception.

Dallas addressed several areas of need and was aggressive in taking value by using the "best player available" approach.

The Cowboys' front office said after draft weekend that they believe the team may have added three starters in their 2025 haul.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on the Cowboys' 2025 rookie class and gave the team an impressive "B" grade for their "solid" haul.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draf
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas may not have made any splashy picks, but they did manage to bolster the roster with some picks that shuld have Cowboys Nation excited for the future.

"So what did the Cowboys do? Well, they went unflashy with guard Tyler Booker, who can step in for Martin. Look, I like Booker as a player -- he is my No. 1-ranked guard. I just don't love the value at No. 12, which I wrote about Thursday night," Kiper wrote. "I would have rather them trade down to add more capital that could have helped a depleted roster. I don't think team owner Jerry Jones & Co. will care much about the value if Booker becomes a multi-time Pro Bowler, but it matters when I'm trying to grade a class from top to bottom."

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

While Kiper was unmoved by Dallas' first-round pick, he did have strong praise for the team's additions on Day 2.

"Now, I did like what the Cowboys did on Day 2, adding edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both of whom could have landed in the first round if everything broke right," he added. "They have the potential to be early starters for a Dallas defense undergoing a ton of turnover. Ezeiruaku could help fans forget about Lawrence, whose time with the team ended unceremoniously."

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys' rookie class fairs this season, but it's clear that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer had certain types of players in mind when putting together the class.

“We’re building a team. We’re not just collecting talent," Schottenheimer said at the end of the night. Let's hope it all works out.

