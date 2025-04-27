Mel Kiper Jr. 2025 NFL Draft grade for Cowboys highlights strong haul
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and draftniks and experts are scanning the results to share their thoughts on every NFL team's rookie classes. For the Dallas Cowboys, it has been a positive reception.
Dallas addressed several areas of need and was aggressive in taking value by using the "best player available" approach.
The Cowboys' front office said after draft weekend that they believe the team may have added three starters in their 2025 haul.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft grade passes with flying colors
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on the Cowboys' 2025 rookie class and gave the team an impressive "B" grade for their "solid" haul.
Dallas may not have made any splashy picks, but they did manage to bolster the roster with some picks that shuld have Cowboys Nation excited for the future.
MORE: Cowboys not done exploring WR options after NFL Draft, Jerry Jones says
"So what did the Cowboys do? Well, they went unflashy with guard Tyler Booker, who can step in for Martin. Look, I like Booker as a player -- he is my No. 1-ranked guard. I just don't love the value at No. 12, which I wrote about Thursday night," Kiper wrote. "I would have rather them trade down to add more capital that could have helped a depleted roster. I don't think team owner Jerry Jones & Co. will care much about the value if Booker becomes a multi-time Pro Bowler, but it matters when I'm trying to grade a class from top to bottom."
While Kiper was unmoved by Dallas' first-round pick, he did have strong praise for the team's additions on Day 2.
MORE: Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority
"Now, I did like what the Cowboys did on Day 2, adding edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both of whom could have landed in the first round if everything broke right," he added. "They have the potential to be early starters for a Dallas defense undergoing a ton of turnover. Ezeiruaku could help fans forget about Lawrence, whose time with the team ended unceremoniously."
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys' rookie class fairs this season, but it's clear that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer had certain types of players in mind when putting together the class.
“We’re building a team. We’re not just collecting talent," Schottenheimer said at the end of the night. Let's hope it all works out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft results: Full list of 2025 rookie class
Dallas Cowboys 2025 undrafted free agent tracker
Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority
Jaydon Blue highlights: Cowboys add much-needed explosion to the offense