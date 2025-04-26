Donovan Ezeiruaku highlights: Cowboys new EDGE has relentless motor
The Dallas Cowboys have made two picks in the 2025 NFL draft, and they still haven't taken a running back or wide receiver. That's surprising, but they have at least added two rookies who should be impact players.
At No. 12, they took Alabama guard Tyler Booker, who has won fans over with his engaging personality. Their second pick, which came at No. 44 overall, was used on Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.
While it doesn't help their offense, this was another solid selection for Dallas. Ezeiruaku has some unbelievable numbers in 2024 with 60 quarterback pressures and an ACC-leading 16.5 sacks.
The ACC Digital Network has a video of his top highlights from his remarkable campaign, which is sure to fire up Cowboys Nation.
Ezeiruaku joins a defense that already has Micah Parsons and just brought back Dante Fowler Jr. They're also going to get Sam Williams back from a torn ACL. There's also Marshawn Kneeland, their second-round pick from 2024, who flashed potential as a run-stuffing defensive end during his rookie campaign.
When head coach Brian Schottenheimer was hired, he made it clear that he wanted to win at the line of scrimmage. Two picks into his tenure, it's easy to see those weren't just words.
The next pick for Dallas is at No. 76 overall in Round 3, which will be their final pick on night two — barring a trade.
