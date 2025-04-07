Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of adding a running back with the potential to start for a very long time in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The dream might be Ashton Jeanty, who is the No. 1 running back in the draft, but won't likely be available to the Cowboys when they are on the clock at No. 12.
Luckily for Dallas, this year's draft class is incredibly deep at running back, and the team could add a player like Ohio State Buckeyes star Quinshon Judkins in the third round, as CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson suggests in his latest mock draft.
MORE: Cowboys make aggressive move to land massive WR in new mock draft
Judkins, 21, ran for over 1,500 yards as a freshman in 2022 at Ole Miss, and he followed that up with another stellar season with the Rebels in 2023, totaling over 1,300 yards from scrimmage.
Judkins transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 campaign, where he helped the Buckeyes win their first National Championship in over a decade.
MORE: Cowboys could target surprising position early in 2025 NFL draft
Should Judkins be available in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick, the Cowboys should strongly consider selecting him. Judkins is a player that could immediately be plugged in to start for Dallas in the backfield after Rico Dowdle left to sign with the Carolina Panthers.
The Cowboys signed Miles Sanders away from the Panthers to replace Dowdle, but he is about to turn 28 years old and be on a one-year deal. Adding Judkins gives the Cowboys four years of a bona fide starting running back at a discounted rate.
All Jerry Jones has to do is make the call.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect
DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense
Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary