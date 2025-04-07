Cowboys Country

Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys could boost their running game with some championship experience in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins watches as teammates work out during the pro day for NFL scouts.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins watches as teammates work out during the pro day for NFL scouts.
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of adding a running back with the potential to start for a very long time in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The dream might be Ashton Jeanty, who is the No. 1 running back in the draft, but won't likely be available to the Cowboys when they are on the clock at No. 12.

Luckily for Dallas, this year's draft class is incredibly deep at running back, and the team could add a player like Ohio State Buckeyes star Quinshon Judkins in the third round, as CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson suggests in his latest mock draft.

Judkins, 21, ran for over 1,500 yards as a freshman in 2022 at Ole Miss, and he followed that up with another stellar season with the Rebels in 2023, totaling over 1,300 yards from scrimmage.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Judkins transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 campaign, where he helped the Buckeyes win their first National Championship in over a decade.

Should Judkins be available in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick, the Cowboys should strongly consider selecting him. Judkins is a player that could immediately be plugged in to start for Dallas in the backfield after Rico Dowdle left to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins celebrates a rushing touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship.
Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins celebrates a rushing touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship.

The Cowboys signed Miles Sanders away from the Panthers to replace Dowdle, but he is about to turn 28 years old and be on a one-year deal. Adding Judkins gives the Cowboys four years of a bona fide starting running back at a discounted rate.

All Jerry Jones has to do is make the call.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

