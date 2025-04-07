Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
The NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to make some noise on both sides of the ball.
Heading into the draft, the Cowboys' biggest need is arguably at wide receiver, where CeeDee Lamb stands alone as the team's only legitimate threat. Fortunately for Dallas, there will be plenty of options available for them at receiver.
And according to NFL Draft expert Chad Reuter in a recent five-round mock draft, that is exactly where they are going to start, selecting Arizona stud receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 12 overall pick.
MORE: 'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
"The Cowboys opt for a big receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb, waiting until Round 2 to get their new star running back," Reuter said. "McMillan wins with size and foot quickness in short areas, making him a nice target over the middle and in the red zone."
Last season with the Wildcats, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight scores, averaging 15.7 yards per catch, earning consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors along the way. He was even better as a sophomore in 2023, catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
On top of that at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, McMillan is a natural red zone threat, which is something the Cowboys desperately need heading into the 2025 season.
In Round 2 at pick No. 44, Reuter believes the Cowboys will select Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson, filling arguably their biggest remaining need in the process.
During his career at Ohio State, Henderson averaged 6.4 yards per carry over his four seasons, and put together two 1000-plus-yard seasons. He finished his Buckeyes career with 3,761 career rushing yards and 42 touchdowns.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate
For his third pick in this mock, Reuter has the Cowboys selecting another Buckeye. center Seth McLaughlin at No. 76 overall in the third round. Currently, the Cowboys have Cooper Beebe occupying the center spot on the roster.
That said, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has indicated Beebe would remain at center, so perhaps McLaughlin would be the one to make a position change.
Of course, Dallas wasn't done there either.
After an absence of picks in the fourth round, Reuter finally has the Cowboys addressing the other side of the ball, landing a pair of defenders in Round 5.
First up, Reuter believes the Cowboys will target Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill with the No. 149 overall pick, adding some help to a secondary that is lacking in depth. Hill ranked first at the NFL Combine in athleticism score with a 94. His season was cut short due to plantar fasciitis, but still managed 21 tackles and an interception that he returned for a score. in 2023, he was honorable mention All-Big Ten, finishing the year with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.
Later on at pick No. 174, the Cowboys are predicted to take Boston College defensive tackle Cam Horsley, who, at 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, was one of the NFL Combine's most athletic defensive tackles. This past season Horsley was third-team All-ACC, with 42 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
Reuter also predicted Dallas to add some help for the second level with California linebacker Teddye Buchanan at No. 171, however, that pick is no longer in play due to the trade for Joe Milton.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect
Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate
DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary